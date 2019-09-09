Following God’s plan

As a Matter of Faith

This Sunday our minister asked the congregation, “What makes God laugh?” Several answered, “Just tell Him your plans.”

I’ve learned this the hard way. Our family plans and my career plans have been “changed” by several mandatory cross-country moves. In each case, they proved to be good. The last move from Florida to St. Louis appeared to be the worst! (I grew up near Chicago, where St. Louis was considered the pits.) But that move ended up in Godfrey, which has been our paradise for 46-plus years.

Recently, we needed to move to a retirement community, which also was not “our plan.” We pray that God has new joys in store for us. In the mean time, we will place our trust in “God’s plan.” We pray that God’s plan for you will be wonderful, too.

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.