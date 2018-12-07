From suffering, hope

As a Matter of Faith

This quotation just “popped up” in our house one day. It struck my interest. Here it is: “Of all the forces that make for a better world, none is so powerful as hope. With hope, one can think, one can work, one can dream. If you have hope, you have everything.”

I had never placed that much power in hope. But this gave me pause … and to think about it, we certainly don’t want to be hopeless! Because when one is hopeless, one must also be considered powerless.

Then I recalled a scripture. Paul writes in Romans 5:3-5: “Not only so, but we also rejoice in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance character; and character, hope. And hope does not disappoint us, because God has poured out his love into our hearts by the Holy Spirit, whom he has given us (NIV).”

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

