Giving and getting

As a Matter of Faith

As I kid, I always loved when adults offered me candy. It was especially fun when they said, “Help yourself” — which meant I could determine the amount I took. As an adult, I suppose that is why I enjoy buffets. I love to determine my portions. God obviously knew that and gives us opportunities to determine our portions.

Matthew 7:1-2 — “Judge not, that you be not judged. For with what judgment you judge, you will be judged; and with the measure you use, it will be measured back to you.”

The phrase “the measure you use” is repeated three times in the New Testament. We might say it like this, “You get out what you put in.” This principle is similar to the principle of sowing and reaping found in Galatians 6:7-8. Both principles can be applied to good or bad things.

In Matthew 7, we are warned that if we judge others, we will be judged with the same measure. It is very easy to judge others, but not so pleasant when we are being judged. Remember, we determine the measure. We often excuse in ourselves the things we accuse in others.

Mark 4:24 uses the same words regarding listening. As we hear, listen or heed, more will be told to us. God wants us to have all the truth that we will hear. We determine the limit of our understanding through our hearing. Our education is limited or expanded by what we apply to our lives through listening. The communication in our families will be directly related to the way we listen.

Finally, Luke 6:38 states that what is given to us is directly related to what we give. We determine the measure or portion we receive. As we give, it will come back to us in multiple ways. This verse goes on to say that more will be poured into our lap.

May we be great listeners, generous givers and reluctant judges.

Rev. Mark A. Maynard is pastor of Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City.