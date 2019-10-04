Holy humility

As a Matter of Faith

Our friend, Dale Kitchin of Greenville, N.C., has recently became a minister in the Presbyterian Church. He sent me a copy of one of his sermons dealing with “True Social Graces,” based on Luke 14:1-14. Here is an excerpt:

“Humility is a fundamental grace in the Christian life, and yet it is elusive; if you know you have it, you have lost it! It has been well-said that humility is not thinking critically of us; it is simply not thinking of ourselves at all. Jesus is the greatest example of humility, and we would do well to ask the Holy Spirit to enable us to imitate Him.”

He ended with this prayer: “Heavenly Father, rescue us from foolish pride and help us learn from Your gentle and humble heart. Reprogram our hearts and minds with Your Word to remember that the world is all about Jesus and not ourselves.”

Well said, my friend.

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

