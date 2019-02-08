Hope and gratitude

As a Matter of Faith

EDITOR’S NOTE: This week’s column is provided by Greg Breeden of Godfrey Church of the Nazarene, 1800 West Delmar. For more information and service times, call (618) 467-0855.

There are a hundred ways to describe the world we live in, and all of them seem to be true.

We are busy (everybody is doing something), we are in trouble (look at all of the shootings), and we are divided. We are an anxious, tired, lonely, searching, and hoping world. If you watch the news, it is difficult to see positive things for the future, but there is something in us that remains hopeful. There is something that tells us life will get better. Some call it “the indomitable human will.”

It is really just hope. God has given us many good gifts and we should be thankful for all of them. Today, I am thankful for hope.

“And hope does not disappoint us, because God has poured out His love into our hearts by the Holy Spirit, whom He has given us.” Romans 5:5 NIV

I hope this helps.

