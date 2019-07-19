As a Matter of Faith

The patriotism that has been exemplified this year was just spectacular. On July 4, my family, some friends, and I decided to watch the fireworks on TV. We tuned into the capital’s fireworks display and saw an amazing array of star-quality individuals who have sung and played in our concerts, our movies, and for our entertainment, with almost all of them singing passionate songs about our Independence Day.

We also watched the fireworks in New York City. My goodness, the displays coming off the Brooklyn Bridge were strands of lights descending from the actual bridge onto the beautiful East River, the fireworks streaming into the sky being shot off the top of the Brooklyn Bridge, and hundreds of other firework displays around this exquisite river. Most notably was the image of light waves descending from the Brooklyn Bridge into the water below. What a sight!

Coupled with these sights, as I listened to both the capital and New York specials, was God coming through on each of the patriotic ballads sung in honor of our Independence Day. What a great spiritual celebration is our Fourth of July!

Robin Lusardi-Brown is assistant minister and council member at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1211 W. Homer M Adams Parkway in Godfrey. Services are at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday, with Sunday school at 9 a.m.

