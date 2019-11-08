Inspiration to try harder

As a Matter of Faith

Sunday, Nov. 3, was celebrated as All Saints Sunday in many churches. It is always a heartwarming and sometimes a teary-eyed celebration of those who have passed on. Many were pillars of the church and are fondly remembered. Most of them received a “well-done, good and faithful servant” award, spoken at their funeral.

Like the apostles of Jesus, they are heroes in our eyes. They have inspired us to try harder to help the needy, instead of helping ourselves. We may not be able to do what they did, but we can let the Holy Spirit guide us in what we can do. We all have different talents, and as the Bible tells us, we are the parts of the body making up the church. Each of us can contribute to the work of God’s church.

Let us strive to complete our own “race,” pressing on toward the goal God has set before us. If we persevere, following in the footsteps of those who have gone before us, we will succeed and receive our prize.

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.