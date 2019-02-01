Jesus shows the way to pray

As a Matter of Faith

EDITOR’S NOTE: Welcome to the new format for the As a Matter of Faith column. Each week, we will feature a variety of local pastors and church leaders who will join the ever-reliable Arnie Saaf in providing tips and lessons for faithful living.

Hello! My name is Roger Bruce and I have served as pastor at River of Life Community Church in Godfrey for 20 years. You may know our church from our sign at 1414 W. Delmar, which features a funny saying on one side and a prayer for someone on the other. We are a smaller, family-oriented group with casual dress and atmosphere. If you have any other questions about us, we can be found at 10 a.m. any Sunday.

It has been said information is “giving out,” but communication is “getting through.” For many of us, prayer becomes a question of whether or not we are getting through. We become weighed down with guilt over not praying enough, doubt about whether we are praying correctly or fear that our personal practice will be questioned by some nosy (but well-meaning) pastor.

Can we get some traction on this? I think so. Following the example of Jesus is probably our best bet. Casual examination shows He seems to have had great success in this area. In the Lord’s Prayer and its preface (Matthew 6.5-13), He indicates a time (v5, “when”), place (v6, “your room”) and format (v9, “how you should pray”). Sounds simple enough.

Want a word of encouragement? How about 2? First, in verse 7, He tells us the Lord is not a fan of long-winded prayers (I may have time for this after all!). Quantity does not equal quality. Second, we have the promise of the Lord rewarding our effort (v6).

Prayer is not about rules, regulations or restrictive religion. It is all about a relationship with the one who loves you more than anyone and wants you to tell Him all about your day.

For this first column, I want to ask a question. Is spiritual growth among your 2019 resolutions? If so, how are you doing? If you need a jump start, these three questions will help:

What do I need to stop doing? What do I need to start doing? What do I need to keep doing? God is cheering you on; don’t give up.

God bless you and tell Dad “hi” for me!

