Musical at Alton Middle School to tell the Christmas story

“Purpose” is an original Christmas musical that retells the incredible story of Jesus Christ’s birth and will be performed by Psalm 150 Theatrics, a Christian theater company.

The musical is an original production written by the company’s artistic director, Paul Herbert Pitts. With a new original score of Broadway, gospel and jazz songs, as well a few well-known worship and Christmas songs, audiences both young and old from all walks of life will enjoy this production.

With a stellar gospel and acting cast such as Krystle Grinston, Anitra Bratcher-Spencer, Otis Reddit, Stephan Griffin, Nashville, Tenn., gospel artist Tiffany Mosley, Dr. Timothy Price and the award-winning female gospel group Praze One, audiences are in for a treat to remember the true meaning of Christmas.

The production will take place on Saturday in the Alton Middle School auditorium. Tickets are on sale through the box office at (618) 406-4802 or at the door for $15.

