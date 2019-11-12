New pastor to be installed at Greater St. James Baptist Church in Alton

Dr. Don L. Sanford Sr. and Cheryl J. Sanford

The members of Greater St. James Baptist Church in Alton are honored to announce the installation of the church’s 10th pastor in 92 years. Rev. Dr. Don L. Sanford Sr., assistant pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, will be installed as pastor at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Greater St. James Baptist Church, 2016 Belle St.

Sanford is a native of the Waco-Eagle Lake area in Texas. He graduated from East St. Louis Senior High School in 1970. He is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force College, University of Maryland and Park College, Central Christian University (master’s and doctoral degrees in Christian education), and the Gospel Outreach Theological Institute (doctoral degree of divinity).

Sanford is a retired U.S. Air Force and Army veteran of 22 years and retired Illinois Department of Corrections senior chaplain for 20 years. In addition, he’s a certified counselor serving families, married couples, and substance abuse victims; a former teacher in Belleville School District 201 and adjunct professor at Lincoln College in Lincoln, Ill.

Sanford has been married to Cheryl J. Sanford for 48 years. They are the proud parents of one son, Don Jr. (deceased); and three daughters, Donnalynn Sanford-Beckwith, RaChelle Sanford-Jones and Casandra Davis. They have 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

The public is invited to attend this spiritual celebration to welcome the Sanfords to the Alton community.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter