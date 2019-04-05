As a Matter of Faith

“Create in me a clean heart, O God, And renew a steadfast spirit within me.” — Psalm 51:10

Newness has a place in our souls and in our worship of God!

People have always found that as we progress, sometimes we need to change and bring in a new thought process or a new function. Sometimes that can be difficult, depending on your mindset. But as Christians we have definitely experienced this newness by way of Moses, the Ten Commandments (they most certainly were new to the Jewish people who lived long ago), Passover, just to name a few. But on occasion, newness can be sad or at times unbearable, such as the loss of a loved one, or the loss of a job, or simply retiring when one does not want to. Yet, as we continue to grow, we will always be faced with the newness of what is ahead.

Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1211 W. Homer M Adams Parkway in Godfrey, is blessed with a new pastor, Steven P. Tibbetts. He comes from Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Peoria, where he had served since the fall of 1992. As he makes his new transition into our community and into our congregation, may he be blessed with the newness of life, as well as your bright welcome, because as we know there will be newness in everything we encounter, including our resurrection!

Robin Lusardi-Brown is assistant minister and council member at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1211 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway in Godfrey. Services are 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday, with Sunday school at 9 a.m.

