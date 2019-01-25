Now for the work of Christmas

As a Matter of Faith

A Christian songwriter has composed one that our choir has sung at this time of year. It’s called, “Now the work of Christmas begins.”

It’s a good reminder. One might consider the work of Christmas to be all the work that goes into the preparations … shopping, wrapping, decorating, cooking, baking, traveling, etc. We go to great lengths to make everything just right, so we can enjoy it to the fullest, and then collapse and rest up while watching football or Netflix.

But no! The composer reminds us that the shepherds saw the Savior and went out, telling everyone they had seen the Child. We have felt Jesus in our hearts, so we should share the good news with others. We must do the work that the Child wants us to do … to share His love with all of our friends and neighbors. Let’s follow that advice and put it on our hearts as our No. 1 New Year’s resolution.

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1199 Airport Road.

