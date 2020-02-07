Pie auction and luncheon to benefit Encounter Youth Choir

Treat your taste buds and support a local ministry celebrating its 48th season in 2020.

A luncheon and pie auction will support the Encounter Youth Choir from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at the Main Street United Methodist Church, 1400 Main St. in Alton. Reservations are not needed, and the event is open to all.

A lunch of baked mostaccioli, salad, bread, tea, lemonade and coffee will be served from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The live auction begins at 12:15 p.m., featuring dozens of donated pies and desserts from local businesses, members of the church, and parents of Encounter students. A silent auction will feature gift items and choice seating at the opening service on Easter. A donation of $8 for the lunch is suggested and carry-outs are available.

Encounter is an ecumenical ministry of the Main Street UMC and is made up of about 85 high school students from 6 schools and more than 30 local churches. This season, Encounter will present the musical “Yes, and Amen” in more than a dozen worship performances starting Easter Sunday through early August. The opening performances will be at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 12, at Main Street UMC. They will also sing this season at churches in Alton, Godfrey, Jerseyville and Wood River as well as at the Relay for Life and walk in the Alton Memorial Day Parade.

For the full season schedule, visit www.encounteryouthchoir.org. For details on the Luncheon and Pie Auction, call the Main Street UMC office at (618) 462-2495. Encounter and its events are also on Facebook.

