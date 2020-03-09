Praying for the planet

As a Matter of Faith

We always enjoy riding on the River Road; after all, it is an American Scenic Byway. We enjoy the beauty of the river and the limestone bluffs. We are in awe of the eons of centuries it took to form them. It is truly a jewel in God’s creation!

It boggles my mind what it took to prepare Earth for us humans. According to astrophysicists, it’s been billions of years since the “big bang.” Humans have been around for just a little while in comparison. We may not be around much longer, if we don’t take care of our planet.

God created this Earth for us, and appointed us as caretakers of it. Unfortunately, we are not doing very well. We need to do more to preserve it, and less of exploiting it.

What can we do? We can pray and ask God to guide us, our nation and the world. We believe in the power of prayer … so let’s use it.

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.