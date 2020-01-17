Quiet goodness

As a Matter of Faith

I was trying to think of a new topic for an article when Iris asked me to run an errand. As I drove out of Schnucks, I spotted a man holding a sign ... “I need help.” Just then a young man came down to him and handed him a bag of burgers and fries. I had my topic!

There are good people doing good things all over this world! We just don’t realize it because most of the news we get is bad.

Jesus told the parable of the sheep and the goats. The sheep were rewarded because they helped others in need. Jesus proclaimed, “As you did good to one of these, the least of my children, you did it to me.”

He also said to do good quietly ... not to let your left hand know what good thing your right hand had done. Perhaps that’s why we don’t hear about much of the good that is done. It’s only when a good project has “gone viral” that it gets in the local or national news.

Help us to see people in need and to come to their aid. It’s a very good thing.

