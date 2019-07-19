Recalling Apollo

As a Matter of Faith

PBS has been showing an “American Experience” series, “Chasing the Moon.” It retells the NASA Apollo program story. We were living in Titusville, Fla., at that time and were observers of the launches.

One night, PBS aired the story of the translunar flight at Christmastime 1968. The astronauts were told they would be broadcasting to the world from the area of the moon. They were told it would be the largest-ever audience to hear a human voice. They asked what to say. The answer was “something appropriate.”

A friend of one of the wives suggested the first lines of the Bible — Genesis 1: 1-4. So it was on that dark Christmas night the world heard: “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. Now the earth was formless and empty, darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the Spirit of God was hovering over the waters. And God said, ‘Let there be light,’ and there was light. God saw that the light was good, and He separated the light from the darkness. And it was so.”

This was a “wow” event around the world. No atheist protests, no lawsuits against NASA about separation of church and state, no political correction.

Where are we “chasing” today?

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.