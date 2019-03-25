Resurrection Lutheran Church welcomes new pastor

Tibbetts

Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey has welcomed the Rev. Steven P. Tibbetts as its new pastor. He succeeds Pastor Ken Tegtmeier, who retired in May 2018 after serving Resurrection for 11 years. The congregation continued with help of an interim pastor while the search for a new pastor began.

A native of California, Tibbetts comes to Resurrection after having served Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Peoria for 26 years. He led the congregation in his first service at Resurrection on Sunday, March 17, which also happened to be his 60th birthday. Tibbetts will be officially installed as pastor of Resurrection Lutheran Church on May 5. Details of this joyous service will be announced soon.

A congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Resurrection Lutheran Church is at 1211 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway in Godfrey.

Tibbetts and the congregation welcome residents to join them in worship.

8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sundays

Lenten season: Midweek service at 7 p.m. Wednesdays

Palm Sunday: Worship at 9 a.m. April 14

Holy Week:

Wednesday, April 17 – 7 p.m., Stations of the Cross

Thursday, April 18 – 7 p.m., Maundy Thursday

Friday, April 19 – 7 p.m., Good Friday

Saturday, April 20 – 8 p.m., Easter Vigil

Sunday, April 21 – 10 a.m., Easter

