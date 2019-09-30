Resurrection Lutheran raises funds for Community Hope Center

× Expand Resurrection Lutheran Church Pastor Steven P. Tibbetts, Community Hope Center Executive Director Paul Militzer, and Church Council President of Resurrection Rich Kelley

As a part of its continued Outreach Ministry, Resurrection Lutheran recently held a spaghetti dinner with all proceeds going to Community Hope Center.

“We want to be connected to our community, and we want the community to feel a connection to us as well,” Church Council President Rich Kelley said. “By hosting these dinners, it gives folks a chance to come in and get to know us, enjoy a good meal, and to help them to also know Jesus and the good works going on in our community.”

The spaghetti dinner hosted by Resurrection served about 120 people and raised $710 for Community Hope Center.

“We were extremely pleased with the turnout and look forward to hosting more of these events in the future,” pastor Steven P. Tibbetts said.

Kelley and Tibbetts presented a check Sept. 27 to Paul Militzer, executive director of the Community Hope Center.

The Community Hope Center, 1210 Hope Center Lane in Cottage Hills, is a faith-based organization that provides hope to anyone who comes in their door. Hope comes through meeting individuals and listening to their needs, and offering prayer and an opportunity to know Jesus. Food, housewares items, clothing and even toys are give respectfully from the many volunteers and generous donations received from the community.

Resurrection Lutheran, 1211 Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey, offers worship times at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday.

