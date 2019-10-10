Sacred strength

As a Matter of Faith

On a trip to Guatemala, I had some free time one afternoon and decided to visit Ixpanpajul Nature Park. The park had several activities, including a zipline, I thought to myself, “What could possibly go wrong?” I was sure the safety requirements were pretty strict in this remote part of the jungle. I climbed up the tall metal ladder and stood on a platform, where my guide attached the two carabiners of my safety harness to a cable. The thin line of the cable sagged along the tops of the trees and attached to another platformed tree, where another guide awaited. Because of my limited Spanish, I had to rely on hand motions for my training. After a few tugs on my harness, his hand motions were telling me the training was over and I was supposed to step off from the safety of the platform. There were no safety nets, and no one was going with me. The sweat in my glove dripped down my arm as I thought, “I have to do this.” I sat down in the harness, which released me from the platform and took me on the most exhilarating ride of my life. My next zipline ride was met with excitement because I learned the secret of trusting the equipment.

The spiritual lesson I learned was to “sit down.” When I released my strength, I experienced the strength of the harness. 2 Corinthians 12:9-10 reveals the truth: as long as we depend on our strength, we will never experience God’s strength. This Scripture also reminds us when I am weak, God is strong.

When I learned to trust God with my life, I was able to discover new destinations. My anxiety turned to excitement. I was even able to enjoy the ride. If I trusted a cable, I can certainly trust God with my life. Proverbs 3:5-6 NKJV: Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.

Rev. Mark A. Maynard is pastor of Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City.