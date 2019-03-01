Solace amid suffering

As a Matter of Faith

One of my favorite scriptures is from Paul’s writing. He states he rejoices in his sufferings because suffering requires perseverance, and perseverance builds character, and character brings hope, and hope does not disappoint.

This is a tough road to follow. Who has that strength of character? The answer comes from Jesus, who states, “Do not let your heart be troubled. Trust in God, trust also in me.” This is the key to perseverance, and it leads to hope. Paul goes on to state that hope does not disappoint because God sends his Holy Spirit to those who trust in him. So just hang in there, trust in God, and you will not be disappointed.

Actually, I’m preaching to myself, because I am currently in the hospital recovering from surgery. I will let you know how it goes.

This week’s column is written by Arnie Saaf, a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter