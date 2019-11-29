As a Matter of Faith

As I have grown old, I have developed a tendency to be anxious about things ... even little things! My usual remedy is to recite John 14-1, where Jesus says, “Do not let your hearts be troubled; trust in God, trust also in me.” That usually helps, but I often reply, “Help me with my lack of trust.”

But there are other verses that address anxiety more directly: Philippians 4:6-7, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God, and the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Another from 1 Peter 5-7: “Cast all your anxiety on God, because He cares for you.”

There we have it ... spiritual medicine for our souls. I’m hoping to take a dose of them, whenever those feelings of anxiety arise.

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

