Spiritual messages

As a Matter of Faith

God communicates with us through His Holy Spirit in many ways. Sometimes, just a nudge ... sometimes, words of direction or instruction — and sometimes by a roadblock! All of these have been experienced by many believers. But the hardest of all are the roadblocks!

I encountered one of these several years ago when I was preparing to publish a little booklet about our new prayer garden. I was using my Mac program for facing-page text. I got started, but the next year they dropped that feature from their program. What to do? My son rigged up a Microsoft Word program that would work, but I couldn’t master it. Just recently (about two years later) realized this was only a roadblock. I needed to detour. Aha! I could use a different format ... text on one page, with facing page photos! Much easier, too! So I am back on track, thanks to the spirit.

All of us may have hit these roadblocks. Reflect on what the Spirit is telling us. It may be just what we need!

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.