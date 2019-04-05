Support from two families

As a Matter of Faith

There is an oft-quoted scripture from Proverbs 16:18 that says, “Pride goes before destruction.” This applies to some of us senior citizens when we are offered assistance.

Sometimes, we refuse it lightly and then we find ourselves lying on the floor. This is what pride can do to us. During the course of my recovery, I am requiring much assistance, which I both need and appreciate. I am no longer too proud and now accept all the assistance I need.

Some of the greatest assistance I received came from our church in the form of prayers, cards and visits. My immediate family was and is the main focus of support, but the compassion of my church family is very important. As a result I can wholeheartedly recommend accepting assistance and finding a church family for support.

