The collector

As a Matter of Faith

I was asked to take part in a funeral service of a man who was an avid collector of Hot Wheels. On the night of the visitation, the family brought boxes of the toy cars (still in their original packages). Those who came to pay their respects were encouraged to take one of the cars as a reminder of their departed friend. I thought it was a novel idea.

When I saw those boxes of Hot Wheels, I reverted back to an 8-year-old boy. I remember proudly displaying my “collection” on my dresser that included the Mustang, Cougar, and the Beatnik Bandit. These highly sought-after cars proved hours of entertainment during my preteen years. I loved the cars but wasn’t really a “collector.” To be a collector, you must see the value and uniqueness in each piece. An avid collector isn’t satisfied with a few pieces: they want them all. True collectors are willing to pay whatever it costs to purchase what they love.

God is a collector. He sees our uniqueness and our true value. The Scripture says we were created “for God’s pleasure.” Like a great collector, God desires to have all of us in His family. Jesus came to “seek and save all the lost.” Jesus never gives up on us or stops looking for us. God paid a high price, His own son, to redeem the world He loved (John 3:16). Jesus proved His love. “Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends.” (John 15:13)

Collectors love to keep their collections in their original boxes and have them only to look at. Sometimes “church” has that feeling; everyone is in mint condition, in their box and perfect. But this was never God’s intention. We all have scratches and worn spots; some of us are very broken. But God loves us, broken, scratched and worn, because we are His. Church was never meant to be a museum or display case. It is a place where we can get out of our boxes and fulfill our highest purpose.

The highest purpose of Hot Wheels is for them to be used, played with and enjoyed. Our highest purpose is realized when we function in the role we were created to fulfill. That means we use the gifts, talents and abilities God has put in our lives. Get out of your box!

Rev. Mark A. Maynard is pastor of Calvary Life Church in Granite City.

