The constant of change

As a Matter of Faith

The movie “Same Time Next Year” illustrates how people can change as they go through life. Being in my “latter years” (I’m 83), I spend some time reflecting how I have changed over the years. My habits, likes and dislikes, hobbies, politics, weaknesses, strengths, and beliefs have changed considerably. The major “journeys” of my youth, education, occupation, marriage, parenthood, and retirement have been quite eventful. Many “junctures” in these journeys could appear to be “coincidences,” but I now consider them to be part of God’s plan for my life.

Reflection has strengthened my faith. Time and time again, I see that what I then saw as setbacks turned out to be blessings. Praise the Lord! Harmful habits were brought under control with help from loved ones. Job transfers to new locations that upset our applecart gained us new and wonderful friends. To paraphrase what David wrote in the 23rd Psalm, it makes me pray that the goodness and mercy that has followed me all the days of my life will continue.

Look for God’s hand in your reflections.

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

