As a Matter of Faith

As we age, we can no longer do those things we used to love to do ... skiing, golfing, jogging, bowling or even skydiving.

But now we have the opportunity do the things the Lord wants us to do. You can find them in Matthew 25:31; when the Son of God will separate us ... “the sheep from the goats.” We can give food to the hungry and give drink to the thirsty. We can welcome a stranger and donate clothing to those who need it. We can visit those who are sick or in prison. By doing these acts of kindness, Jesus says, “As you have done it to one of the least of one of my children, you have done it to Me.”

Maybe the “golden years” are meant to be special. We just need to find our new “thing.”

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.