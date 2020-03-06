The power of perseverance

As a Matter of Faith

The word “perseverance” and all of its variations are used 21 times in the New International Version Bible ... only in the New Testament.

It was a necessary word for the Apostles. As Paul wrote in Romans 5:3-5 ... “We also rejoice in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope. And hope does not disappoint us, because God has poured out his love into our hearts by the Holy Spirit, whom He has given us.”

We Christians need to persevere today, as well. We can’t give up, or give in. If we do, we lose ... not only character, but we also lose hope.

My mother taught me perseverance at an early age ... not because of suffering, but because of my impatience. On nice summer afternoons she often would take me out in our back yard to lie on a soft blanket. She would spend time looking for a four-leaf clover among the grass. It took a long time. I thought it was a waste. I had better things to do. Then one day, I decided to try it myself. After a few minutes, I gave up. Much later, I tried again, and after a long time, I found one! Lesson learned: if one perseveres long enough, you can succeed! This lesson has stayed with me. It helped me through a recent health recovery because of the hope I felt when I persevered. This is my testimony to the power of the Holy Spirit.

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

