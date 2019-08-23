The power of positivity

As a Matter of Faith

Ever get “down in the dumps?” I did last weekend. I had an “accident” that made me feel terrible. For a couple of days, I wallowed in my “pity party.” But then I remembered the deep pit depression can dig. I remembered what my mom would say ... “use a little Christian science.”

That was her code words for “look forward with a positive attitude.” When we do that, we see all the blessings we enjoy. We see the love of family and friends in our church family. We also realize there are many worse off than we are. Jesus reminds us to “let not your hearts be troubled, trust in God, trust also in me.”

Thankfully, this process woke me out of my doldrums. This all reminds me of the old song lyrics ... “accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative, latch on to the affirmative ... don’t mess with mister in between!”

