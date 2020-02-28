Training season

As a Matter of Faith

The ballplayers have started spring training. Practicing and games prepare them for the regular season. They get their bodies in shape for the long season ahead and hone batting and fielding skills. Pitchers practice the art of laying down a sacrifice bunt. They are helped by experienced coaches and veteran players on their team. This preparation is motivated by the possibility of making it to the championship. Go, Cards!

For Christians, Lent is our “spring training.” Instead of pitchers that hope to give up fewer walks, hits and runs, we Christians hope to give up what gets in the way of living the kind of life God wants from us. We strive to improve both our souls and our treatment of others. We may decide to sacrifice something so we can spend more time talking with God. We are helped by the clergy, those of stronger faith, and veteran believers. All of this is motivated by God’s love and the hope of being with God in heaven. Go, us!

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter