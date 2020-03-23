Trial by virus

As a Matter of Faith

The Great Depression of the 1930s: the economy tanked, unemployment soared and many people had to abandon their homes and farms. With the help of our government work programs (WPA, CCC, and TVA), new jobs were created that helped family incomes. We also helped each other. Those who had food, shared it. We had a common enemy, so we united, we helped each other, and we prayed and trusted in God. Our national character changed and prepared us for our next challenge.

World War II in the 1940s: a toughened America united to face the Axis powers. Industry rallied to provide the war machines; civilians volunteered and were drafted into the military forces. The home front endured rationing and pitched in to buy war bonds and collect scrap metals. We had a common enemy, we united, we helped each other, and we prayed and trusted in God.

Now we are facing the coronavirus pandemic. We again have a common enemy. Led by federal, state and local leaders and supported by a fine medical establishment, we must sacrifice and help each other. As we go through it, we will strengthen our national character once again. We will be strong, we will unite, we will help each other, and we will pray and continue to trust in God!

As a WWII song says: “We did it before, and we can do it again!”

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

