Unity and diversity

As a Matter of Faith

Recently our pastor, Jay Hanscom, preached about the need for unity with diversity. Amen to that! We need it, because we seem to be totally divided. Who are “we?” The United Methodist Church, for one. We are not the only denomination with such issues. The other “we” are us, the citizens of the United States of America, who are divided over many issues.

Just because we have different feelings and opinions doesn’t mean we can’t still be friends. Jesus gives us the perfect example. He related to all sorts of people, from the Pharisees to the demon possessed, and all those in between. He dined with them, talked with them and prayed for them. Shouldn’t we try to do the same?

We just need to put aside our pride that whispers in our ears (“You are right!”) and listen to our fellow friends and neighbors. Perhaps a good ice-breaker would be, “You may be right!” Why not give it a try?

Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.

