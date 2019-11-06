Unity Fellowship Church to celebrate 25th anniversary this weekend

× Expand The church’s interior

Retired St. Louis Blues vocalist Charles Glenn is a church member and will perform at the 25th anniversary celebration on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The congregation of Unity Fellowship Church, 1301 W. Delmar Ave. in Godfrey, has many reasons to be thankful.

To mark its 25th anniversary, church members will have a celebration event at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Lewis and Clark College commons area.

“We are looking forward to a great evening of entertainment,” Chairperson Duane Bailey said. “We have the renowned Charles Glenn, as you know, the

Rev. Charles Burton Jr.

retired voice of the St. Louis Blues, and his trio are going to play for us. One of the songs I think we are most looking forward to is David Foster’s ‘The Prayer,’ the same song Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli sang. He will be singing that with his accompanist, and everyone is going to enjoy that. Afterward, we are going to have words from our three ministers that are still living, Rev. Tecumshea Holmes Sr., Rev. Nelson Jerome Pierce Jr. and Rev. Charles Burton Jr. They are going to reflect on their time with the church, and pastor Burton will reflect on the next 25 years as we go forward. We are going to have a special video tribute to members of the church that have passed away, and a musical section in the video for three of our young people who have lost their lives way too soon. So, we are looking

Rev. Nelson Jerome Pierce Jr.

forward to an engaging, fun evening to celebrate.”

According to Bailey, Unity Fellowship should not have existed.

“We were originally three small African Methodist Episcopal churches,” he said. “We wanted to merge the three churches into one viable one, but 25 years ago, the hierarchy wouldn’t let us do that. When Unity Fellowship was established back in 1994, we were very, very blessed.”

After a couple years of being together in a community center, Unity Fellowship was able to buy property that was the former Mayflower Congregational Church.

Bailey has been with Unity Fellowship since the beginning and has seen the church’s tremendous growth.

“It was out of God’s desire to put us together,” he said. “There wasn’t any reason for us to stay together and continue to work together, but we believed that we wanted a strong, viable church, and the best way to do it was to all work together and we had a wonderful time. I felt like everything was against us at first because we didn’t have a pastor, we didn’t have a building, we didn’t have anything, but God blessed us, and we stayed together. We went from nothing to buying a building to completely renovating it, getting a carport, painting the parking lot, installing lights. Most church members will come and go, but the new ones add a lot of skills and the old ones are hanging in there and those who made their transition to God, we feel they have made a great impact in this community.”

Unity Fellowship’s congregation comprises 60-70 people, including many senior citizens.

Tickets to the celebration are $40 and 214 tickets have been sold. Bailey would like to sell a few more.

“We wouldn’t mind hitting 300, but we won’t be greedy,” he joked.

As for the future, Bailey said the church would like to do more community outreach projects.

“We have had parish nurse programs, health fairs, housing projects, but we still want to expand and try to reach out to as many folks in need that we can,” he said. “And of course, the ultimate great commission is to spread the gospel, so naturally we want to continue to do that.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (618) 466-8843.

