Wood River church plans centennial celebration

St. John United Church of Christ in Wood River is planning a celebration for its 100th-year anniversary in January 2020. Plans include various activities during the months previous to January and a big celebration in January.

The church is asking anyone affiliated with the church to contact them, including anyone who has been baptized, confirmed, attended Youth Fellowship, was a Sunday school teacher, was married in the church, families who have had a funeral, past ministers, past student ministers, choir members, office workers, and Boy Scout or Girl Scout meeting attendees.

For more information, contact Gladys (Hanfelder) Abernathy at (618) 258-1272 or Phyllis (Hanfelder) Noble at (618) 254-8501.

