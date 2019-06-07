Your spiritual place

As a Matter of Faith

Place your best foot forward, keep a positive narration in your head, and most definitely pray to find that light at the end of a possibly dark tunnel or just to feel good again. Some days, we may be a little depressed; other days, we can be really chipper. And sometimes we can delve into a depressive state that lingers. I know because I have been there. But what got me through it all was the fact that I went to church, I prayed, and I saw a therapist. Eventually, I came out of that tunnel mindset. And looking back, what a blissful day that was!

You need to develop that spiritual context within you in order for you to truly be happy. For me, I needed a place to worship as well, because I needed to have a place every week that would help strengthen my connection to God, who is my Highest Power. Being without a spiritual place, I would only haphazardly connect to my spiritual side. That did not work for me. Sometimes we may feel deep down we truly need to become a part of a spiritual community, but we turn away for various reasons that sound so smart. Are they really smart? Prayer is an excellent way to connect to a Higher Power, which also will assist you when you are not feeling your best. Yet for me, I needed a church as well. If you have a place of worship, praise you! If you do not, there are a number of them out there that would be thrilled to make your acquaintance!

Robin Lusardi-Brown is an assistant minister and council member at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 1211 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway in Godfrey. Services are 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday, with Sunday school at 9 a.m.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter