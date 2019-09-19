Research highlights importance of outdoor education

At The Nature Institute, more than 15,000 visitors annually hike and use the nature preserve including K-12 field trips, hikers, and educators. Teachers provide the institute with valuable feedback and “continually we are told stories of students really coming out of their shell when they are outside, or exhibiting the best behavior teachers have ever seen. Not only does being outside in nature have an immediate impact on the behavior and happiness of students, but it also has long-term effects on the students that are given the chance to explore and free play outdoors,” said Ramona Puskar, director of environmental education at TNI.

Research by Kuo and Jordan, summarized in a recently published e-book, examines some of the most current research being done on the psychological benefits of time outdoors. The results are in, and it is no surprise to The Nature Institute that qualitative data provides evidence of many psychological benefits of connecting to the outdoors. According to “The Natural World as a Resource for Learning for Development: From Schoolyards to Wilderness” published in Frontiers in Psychology (Kuo and Jordan, 2019), some benefits of human contact with nature are increased academic achievement, relieving stress, and enhanced emotional and social development. The full article may be found here.

Because people’s daily lives are often overrun by technology and to-do lists, it is more important than ever to connect with nature. TNI is pleased to introduce two new and free public education programs for fall and winter 2019 that target audiences of all ages, all levels of familiarity, and comfort with nature.

Nature for Beginners is for those individuals who are not comfortable spending time exploring the outdoors but would like to be. It explores three topics: Creepy Crawly Bugs from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 26, Hiking from 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 26, and Wildlife in your Backyard from 10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 23. Topics are presented in an inviting and non-threatening way to help introduce people to nature in a positive way.

Citizen Scientists is a series to provide the public a chance to learn and participate in local monitoring programs. Citizens participate in scientific research through data collection and information sharing and help with monitoring on local and national levels.

Christmas Bird Count will be 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 28, Bioblitz on April 25 and RiverWatch on May 9.

The institute has expanded its Expert Led Hikes series to provide an opportunity to explore the area’s trails led by experts. Topics from 9-11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month include Lewis & Clark on Oct. 12, Birding on Nov. 9, and Winter Wonderland on Dec. 14.

