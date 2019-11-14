Rink to reopen Nov. 23 at The Loading Dock Bar & Grill in Grafton

The Loading Dock Bar & Grill in Grafton is gearing up for the grand reopening of its ice-skating rink on Saturday, Nov. 23. Each November, The Boatworks is transformed into a winter wonderland offering ice-skating, s’mores tables, and a full menu and bar.

The rink will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday through March 8, with extended hours during Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks. Special events this year include a visit from Santa and a New Year’s Eve party.

Party packages are available and include skating for 15 guests, pizza, soda, and s’mores in a heated party tent. Private rink rentals are also available during non-business hours.

“It’s not just for kids,” says Afton Hughes, event coordinator at The Loading Dock. “Each year we see an increase in corporate events for companies looking to do something a little different for the holidays.”

For more information, contact The Loading Dock at (618) 786-3494 or loadingdock@gtec.com.

The Loading Dock’s outdoor patio will remain open throughout the season.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter