Rockin’ for Recovery: Music fest and fundraiser to benefit Amare

Riverbend nonprofit Amare is organizing a music festival and fundraiser to help support their mission and the individuals and families they serve.

Rockin’ for Recovery is set for Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. at the St. Louis Regional Airport grounds in Bethalto. The event will include food trucks, a bounce house, face painting for kids, washers and bags for adults, resource booths, and more.

Most importantly, it will feature live music from two well-known acts. The band Exile will headline the event, with country music artist Bryan White opening. Local band Soul Cracker will also perform.

Exile is known for hits “Kiss You All Over,” “I Can’t Get Close Enough,” and “Woke Up in Love.” The band is working on its 55th year of touring with all of the original members, and will bring experience and a musical legacy that the band calls “a miracle.” Exile has had 11 No. 1 hits and has written songs for the country superstars Alabama.

Opening for Exile will be White, a 1990s heartthrob and well-known artist. White has had 6 No. 1 hits, including “Sittin’ on Go” and “Rebecca Lynn.” He also recorded a duet with Shania Twain on her country hit “From This Moment On.” He has written songs for country legends Sawyer Brown and Diamond Rio.

Soul Cracker will also be present to offer the crowd throwbacks like the 1994 Peter Gabriel hit “Sledgehammer.”

The event is also in honor of National Recovery Month, which is held every year in September to celebrate those in recovery, how they accomplished it, and that recovery is possible. Amare serves the entire Madison County area, working to help those in or seeking recovery from drug and alcohol addiction, their family, and the community.

They are the first Recovery Community Organization and Association of Recovery Community Organizations member in Madison County and the third in the State of Illinois, providing advocacy for recovery, awareness, education, and recovery support services like peer recovery support, recovery coaching, treatment navigation, and much more. Amare is also a member of the Metro-East Recovery Council and will introduce the newly formed council to the public at this historical event.

Amare’s Rockin’ for Recovery will be free admission to the public. Sponsors for the event include Bickle Electric Contracting Co., Inc., River’s Edge Entertainment, Riverbend Family Ministries, and Callis Entertainment.

If a business is interested in sponsoring, contact Amare Executive Director Ty Bechel at 618-780-4843. Vendors interested in registering a booth may contact Jason Farley at 618-623-5875. Volunteers interested in helping may contact Sharon Chapman at 618-414-0028.

To stay up-to-date on event developments, visit Amare’s Facebook page.