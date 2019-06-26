Rosewood Heights chief recognizes responders after fire

× Expand Submitted photo Rosewood Heights Fire Chief Tim Bunt, seated, third from left, recognized 27 first responders from five local agencies at Tuesday night's Wood River Township meeting for their efforts in trying to save a 9-year-old boy from a house fire this past March.

Rosewood Heights Fire Chief Tim Bunt recognized 27 first responders from five local agencies at Tuesday's Wood River Township meeting for their efforts in trying to save a 9-year-old boy from a Rosewood Heights fire this past March.

Bunt honored firefighters and EMS personnel from the Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District, Cottage Hills Fire Protection District, Bethalto Fire Department, Wood River Fire Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance service for their actions during a March 29 fire in the 400 block of California Avenue. The 9-year-old boy was found by responders without a pulse but was later revived, passing a few days after the incident.

Bunt recognized, from the Rosewood Heights, Kyle Roberson, Justin Wilkinson, Drew Brumley, Patrick Smith and Eric Dilks; from Cottage Hills, Chase Edwards, Ryan Stockton, James Conn Jr. and Kyle Jacobs; from Bethalto, Billy Higgins, Drew Retzer and Dan Bartels; from Wood River, Brian Crawford, Nate Kamp, Billy Hall, Wade Stahlhut, Jamie Wells, Randy Hopkins and Fire Chief Brendan McKee; and from Alton Memorial, Madison Roam, Jacob Juliano, Allen Book, Megan Vonnahmer, Kelly McCreary, Kyle Crafton, Megan Osterbur and Nick Clark.

A certificate was also presented to Bunt for his efforts.