Roxana students recognized for Shell of the Month program

Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Shell of the Month program at Roxana High School.

Each month, faculty members select a male and female student from each grade level. Each student is awarded a certificate and Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a Shell of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.

This month’s winners are:

Freshmen: Paxton Osmoe and Serena Estrada

Sophomores: Brendalynn Blackburn and Cayla Fansher

Juniors: Madison Carnell and Hannah Runion

Seniors: Taylor Nolan and Stephen Abraham

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter