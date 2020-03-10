S.M. Wilson’s Mark Cochran receives leadership award

× Expand (Front row, from left) Don Jordan, Tony Uzzo, Jordan Holtgrave, Jennifer Mucklow, Katie Folk, Katie Kuntz, Devin Gates, (center row) Teresa Fechtel, Janelle Fanning, Dave Loomis, Alex Cattoor, Travis Schwartz, Brett Timmermann, Ethan Renner, Louis Terbrock, Andrew Bieg, Adam Altmann, Jason Gasawski, (back row) Street Brown, Garry Berra, Robert Breunig, Trevor Bickhaus, Peter Ratermann, Jason Kuhl, Patrick McElroy, Drew Wieser, Corey Anderson, Seth Stacy, Dave DeBord, Tom Parker, Eric Gregory, and Robert Truebe.

The Construction Leadership Institute at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville celebrated 32 graduates on March 6 as a part of the CLI Alumni Day and Graduation celebration. S.M. Wilson & Co. Chief Operating Officer Mark Cochran received the Alumni Leadership Award.

Developed by the SIUE Schools of Business and Engineering, the institute provides the knowledge individuals and companies need in the construction industry.

Program Co-Directors Chris Gordon, associate dean of the SIUE School of Engineering, and Kristine Jarden, director of executive education in the SIUE School of Business, oversaw the ceremony.

“The CLI program is designed to align with leadership development needs of the rapidly changing construction industry,” Gordon said. “The CLI Advisory Board takes an active role in helping us continuously update this unique and innovative leadership development program to develop future building industry leaders.”

The Alumni Leadership Award recognizes an outstanding graduate who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and service to the St. Louis area building community. Cochran has risen from project engineer to the firm’s first chief operating officer after serving as a project manager, director of field operations and director of operations.

During his 19-year tenure, Cochran has managed more than $500 million in projects throughout the Midwest, including healthcare, industrial and senior living facilities. In 2017, Cochran was named S. M. Wilson’s first chief operating officer. He is a 2006 Construction Leadership Institute alumnus.

The Class of 2020 graduates are:

Adam Altmann / Corrigan Co.

Corey Anderson / BJC Planning, Design, Construction & Real Estate

Garry Berra / L. Keeley Construction

Trevor Bickhaus / Drury Development Corp.

Andrew Bieg / Icon Mechanical

Robert Breunig / Rhodey Construction

Street Brown / Alberici Constructors

Alex Cattoor / Rhodey Construction

Dave DeBord / L. Keeley Construction

Janelle Fanning / O’Shea Builders

Teresa Fechtel / McCarthy Building Cos.

Katie Folk / Kaiser Electric

Jason Gasawski / S.M. Wilson & Co.

Devin Gates / L. Keeley Construction

Eric Gregory / Corrigan Co.

Jordan Holtgrave / River City Construction

Don Jordan / The Korte Co.

Jason Kuhl / L. Keeley Construction

Katie Kuntz / Alberici Constructors

Dave Loomis / Alberici Constructors

Patrick McElroy / Alberici Constructors

Jennifer Mucklow / Korte & Luitjohan Contractors

Tom Parker / McCarthy Building Cos.

Peter Ratermann / Poettker Construction Co.

Ethan Renner / KCI Construction Co.

Travis Schwartz / IMPACT Strategies

Seth Stacy / Holland Construction Services

Louis Terbrock / Alberici Constructors

Brett Timmermann / Poettker Construction Co.

Rob Truebe / Guarantee Electrical Co.

Tony Uzzo / Contegra Construction Co.

Drew Wieser / Wieser Concrete Products

For more information, visit siue.edu/cli or call (618) 650-2668.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter