Scheffel Boyle CPAs to host Friends Trivia Night for the Troops

Scheffel Boyle CPAs will host Friends Trivia for the Troops in support of the CPA firm’s community service program, Scheffel Boyle Shares.

Proceeds will go toward funding care packages for overseas servicemen and women from local communities. Big Daddy’s of Edwardsville will host the event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Tickets are on sale through Eventbrite and registration is available on Scheffel Boyle’s Facebook page and website. Cost for participating is $40 per team of four players. For event and registration information, visit scheffelboyle.com/friends-trivia-for-the-troops/.

Each year, the professionals of Scheffel Boyle team together to serve their communities through service projects. The Scheffel Boyle Shares program has benefited numerous local organizations and causes. For more information, contact Sarah Wells at (618) 656-1206.

