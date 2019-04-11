School and park districts plan events tonight in Granite City

anankkml - stock.adobe.com bingo Red bingo card with winning chips

Bingo and breakfast

Prather Kindergarten Center will have its parent and student event, Bingo For Books, at 6 p.m. April 11, when students and parents will play bingo to win books and enjoy refreshments. The school will have a thank-you breakfast at 7:45 a.m. April 12 for the first responders in the Granite City area. For more information, call (618) 451-5823.

Winter carnival

The Granite City Park District Winter Carnival is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 11 at Granite City Memorial Gymnasium. Children from preschool to high school levels will perform in cheerleading, gymnastics, hip-hop dance, tumbling, ballet, tap and jazz. This year’s theme is Fire and Ice. For more information, call (618) 877-3059.

