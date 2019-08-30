Senior Services Plus to host Portugal trip presentation

Senior Services Plus will host a presentation to highlight a travel opportunity with the longest-standing U.S. tour operator, Collette. Interested travelers can learn more about traveling to Portugal with Collette by attending a free informational presentation at 10 a.m. April 15 at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton. The presenter will be local Collette representative Lora Carlson.

Sunny Portugal departs on March 16, 2021, for 10 days and includes 12 meals.

Explore sunny Portugal, with its miles of dramatic shoreline and legacy of global discovery. Along the way, discover the charms of Lisbon with your choice of included sightseeing. Enjoy a three-night stay in a beautiful resort town on the Portuguese Riviera. Meander its narrow cobblestone streets, oceanfront promenade and quaint bay area. In Evora, step inside a medieval walled city with Roman ruins. Travel to Portugal’s scenic Silver Coast, dotted with charming villages and castles. Revel in country life with an overnight stay in the heart of Alentejo’s farms and vineyards. Unearth a wealth of Portuguese handmade crafts like the famed azulejo hand-painted tiles and distinctive items made of cork. Indulge in Portugal’s regional wines during two winery tours. Be swept away by melancholy Fado tunes. Explore the Algarve’s soft sandy beaches and classic fishing villages.

To RSVP to the presentation or to request a free brochure and more information on this tour, contact Jane Morgan at Senior Services Plus, (618) 465-3298, ext. 133, or jmorgan@seniorservicesplus.org.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter