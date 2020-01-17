Senior Services Plus Wellness Center to mark first anniversary

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer (From left) Marsha and Mike Daech exercise in the Wellness Center.

Senior Services Plus Wellness Center will host its first anniversary celebration. To commemorate the center turning one, the community is invited to see why more than 900 new people joined the center in 2019.

The celebration will be 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Take a tour, jump into free fitness classes, enjoy some light refreshments and meet the wellness team. New attendees will be entered into a drawing for a free personal training package.

For more information, call (618) 465-3298, ext. 109, or email jshaw@seniorservicesplus.org.

