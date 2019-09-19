Sickle cell experts to speak at YWCA of Alton event

YWCA

YWCA remains committed to fostering discussion about women’s health issues, especially issues affecting the local community. As September is National Sickle Cell Awareness month, YWCA of Alton will host a Coffee Talk on Sickle Cell Awareness at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at YWCA of Alton.

Local experts on sickle cell disease, Tammy Smith, founder of A Precious Organization, an area nonprofit dedicated to providing support, assistance and referrals to those suffering from sickle cell disease while advocating for a cure, and Jocelyn Wyms, oncology nurse navigator and educator at Christian Hospital, will be on hand to discuss sickle cell disease. YWCA will distribute 30 backpacks filled with goodies provided by Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. for attendees.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited form of anemia where red blood cells become abnormally long and pointed, similar to the shape of a banana. It affects approximately 100,000 people in the United States and millions worldwide. In the United States, it occurs in about 1 out of every 365 African American births. Although sickle cell disease is not an extremely rare condition, there are some lesser-known facts and misconceptions. Up-to-date information will be provided on sickle cell disease, sickle cell trait, problems with sickled cells, risk factors, signs and symptoms and treatments.

“During this Coffee Talk, we want to raise awareness about the serious health problems associated with sickle cell disease, which is characterized by debilitating pain and life-threatening complications,” said Dorothy Hummel, YWCA executive director. “It is our hope that with increased sickle cell awareness, individuals will be able to properly seek care for this debilitating disease.”

Coffee and light refreshments will be served. People interested in this program are requested to confirm attendance by contacting YWCA at (618) 465-7774. YWCA is at 304 E. Third St. in Alton.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is sponsored by Ameren Illinois, IlliniCare Health, Morrissey Contracting Co. Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery and Simmons Hanly Conroy, a national law firm.

