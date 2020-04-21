SIUE alumni serve on pandemic’s front lines

× Expand SIUE School of Nursing alumnus Robert Ehrhardt is a registered nurse serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Emergency Department at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Mo.

“We came to work for you. Please stay home for us.”

A recurring national headline, this plea from healthcare professionals reverberates across the country as the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic remains in full force. Among those courageously serving on the front lines are many Southern Illinois University Edwardsville alumni.

The rapid spread of the virus has caused monumental challenges and changes across the public and private sectors. Intertwined in COVID-19 responses are adaptability and communication. Front line workers are finding that true both at work and at home, as they adjust real-time for the safety of their patients, families and themselves.

From fast-paced hospital settings to crowded pharmacy lines and community checks, SIUE alumni are experiencing an array of tense scenarios requiring careful and compassionate service.

“Adapting to this new challenge has brought our teamwork and communication skills to a whole new level,” said Robert Ehrhardt, a registered nurse in the Emergency Department at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Mo. Ehrhardt earned a bachelor’s in nursing from SIUE in 2018. “One of the most notable, and absolutely necessary, changes that occurred was an update to the visitor policy at SSM facilities. Currently, the policy is ‘no visitors unless the patient is a minor or a loved one is in critical condition.’

“Patients reporting COVID-19 symptoms are quickly intubated, meaning a tube is placed in their lungs and a machine takes over breathing for them, to give them the best chance of fighting off the infection.”

While he and his colleagues know the reality of what needs to be done, Ehrhardt says it’s still difficult to know patients cannot have their loved ones with them.

“It’s for the sake of their survival. But once they are intubated, they are under continuous sedation without a chance to talk to their loved ones,” he explained. “Families won’t get to see them unless they have already passed or there is no foreseeable chance of recovery.”

Among the changes and requirements in Ehrhardt’s medical setting: all staff are wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and taking measures to safely reuse N-95 masks when possible, communication has increased, treatment methods have changed with people being treated and discharged from an outdoor medical tent, and a bio containment unit for highly infectious diseases was created within the emergency department.

“The unknown has been a huge challenge,” Ehrhardt’s nurse coordinator Samantha Jeananne said. “Preparing for a virus with an unknown etiology, affecting an unknown amount of people, in an unknown way was not an easy task.”

Ehrhardt has also isolated himself from family and friends since the outbreak began. Other front-line workers are taking extreme measures to sanitize themselves and their belongings before returning home to their loved ones.

“My transition from work to home has changed drastically,” said Ashley Dicks, a pharmacist manager at Michelle’s Pharmacy in Gillespie. Dicks earned a bachelor’s in biological sciences/medical science and a doctor of pharmacy from SIUE in 2008 and 2012, respectively.

“I take off my gloves when I walk outside of work. I sanitize my hands and Clorox anything that I brought in the pharmacy with me,” said the mother of two. “When I get home, I wipe down the inside of the car. I change out of my work clothing in the garage, placing my shoes in a designated bin, and then head straight to the shower. This is my new normal.”

At Michelle’s Pharmacy, Dicks notes major precautions have been implemented to ensure everyone’s safety, including a one-person limit in the store to lessen exposure.

“Our staff are wearing PPE, including gloves at all times and masks when in contact with any patients,” Dicks noted. “We are wiping down all surfaces and doors hourly with medical grade cleaners. We are also encouraging our patients to call for curbside pickup or utilize our delivery service.”

Alumna Lindsey Douglas is a public health associate with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She completed a bachelor’s in public health in 2019 and is on a two-year fellowship assignment for the CDC. Douglas is in Kalispell, Montana, at the Flathead City-County Health Department.

“My community health work has been postponed until further notice, and my focus is now solely on COVID-19 response in the Flathead community,” Douglas said. “The county has opened its Emergency Operations Center, and cases are coming in rather quickly. So, everything is changing by the hour. That is how fast this virus is spreading. I am currently monitoring people with confirmed cases, as well as those they have been in close contact with. We monitor everyone daily for 14 days.”

Douglas calls patients and exposed individuals to check in on them during their self-quarantine. The calls allow her to assess how they are feeling by asking questions such as: “What is your temperature? Do you have a cough? Any shortness of breath, chest pains or other symptoms?”

According to Douglas, the rapidity of protocol and guidance changes has been the biggest challenge.

“This work has definitely increased my flexibility and understanding of what it is like to be in the middle of a public health crisis, and how quickly you need to adapt to effectively and efficiently help your community,” she said.

The trio of front-line workers underscores the importance of taking this pandemic seriously and staying home.

“This virus does not discriminate based on age or how healthy you are,” Douglas said. “It’s important not only to care about your health, but the health of others. It requires all hands-on-deck to flatten the curve and combat COVID-19.”

“Stay at home, use social distancing, wash your hands and show your support to the front-line staff,” Ehrhardt added. “That’s not only the nurses and doctors, but food service staff, cleaning teams, therapists, technicians, respiratory therapists, and many others.”

“Thank you to all who are doing your part, whether staying home or serving on the front lines,” Dicks concluded. “We see you. We appreciate you. We will come out stronger as a nation. This too shall pass.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter