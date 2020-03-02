SIUE's Greenwood receives early access to Serge Hovey Archive

Greenwood

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Andrew Greenwood is among the first scholars in the world invited to access the Serge Hovey Archive, a collection of Scottish song arrangements within the G. Ross Roy Collection of Scottish Literature, one of the world’s foremost holdings of Scottish songs.

The University of South Carolina Libraries extended the formal invitation to Greenwood, an assistant professor of musicology and graduate program director in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Music. Through the W. Ormiston Roy Fellowship, Greenwood will receive $5,000 for two research visits from March 7-14 and May 26-June 1.

“I am excited to be returning to the University of South Carolina Libraries to conduct this new archival work,” Greenwood said. “I will be one of the first scholars to work in the Hovey Archive. Initially, I will assess its holdings, and then I plan to evaluate materials specifically related to the Scottish song arrangements.”

The Irvin Department of Rare Books and Special Collections hosts the G. Ross Roy Collection of Scottish Literature. The Serge Hovey Archive was donated to the Roy Collection by his son Daniel Hovey in 2010. Serge Hovey was a Jewish-American composer who studied with modernist composer Arnold Schoenberg and arranged numerous traditional songs.

“I am particularly interested to discover what 18th century Scottish songs Hovey owned and utilized,” Greenwood explained. “He had very eclectic interests as a composer and collector, and was interested in arranging traditional music for a new generation, as reflected in his settings for Scottish folksinger Jean Redpath.”

In 2019, Greenwood was named SIUE’s Teacher Excellence Award Winner, the university’s most prestigious teaching award. He also was recognized with the SIUE Graduate School’s 2019-20 Vaughnie Lindsay New Investigator Award for his significant research contributions to his field, College of Arts and Sciences and the university as a whole.

Greenwood’s research on The Musical Enlightenment in Eighteenth-Century Scotland involves conducting new archival research with Scottish song collections in the United States and Scotland, and revising his dissertation into a book. It will be the first book-length study of the relationship of Scottish song and musical culture to the Scottish Enlightenment.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter