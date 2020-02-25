SIUE School of Engineering honors academic excellence, service and leadership

× Expand SIUE alumna Ashlee Peno accepts the Outstanding Alumna in Civil Engineering award from professor and department chair Ryan Fries.

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering celebrated outstanding students, faculty and alumni for their academic excellence, service and leadership during its 14th annual Awards Banquet on Feb. 18 in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom.

The school recognized an outstanding junior, senior, graduate student, teacher and alumnus from each of its academic programs, including civil, industrial, mechanical, electrical, computer, and mechatronics and robotics engineering, as well as computer science and construction.

Awards were also presented to a researcher, adjunct instructor and faculty member for their exceptional performance and service. Additionally, the Computer Association of SIUE was named Student Organization of the Year.

“The advancement of the SIUE School of Engineering is propelled by the outstanding contributions and accomplishments of our students, faculty, staff and alumni,” Dean Cem Karacal said. “We are proud to celebrate their incredible work and realize the significant potential our engineering community has for future achievement.”

SIUE alumna Ashlee Peno earned the honor of Outstanding Alumna in Civil Engineering and was the event’s keynote speaker. She earned both a bachelor’s and master’s in civil engineering in 2004 and 2005, respectively. Peno is the chief structural engineer responsible for managing the engineering design division at Special Inspections and Designs.

Student leaders from the Joint Engineering Student Council Holly Liebel and Dan Radonic helped host the program.

A complete list of award recipients is available at siue.edu/engineering/banquet/award-recipients.

