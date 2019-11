South Roxana logo

The village of South Roxana will hosting its annual Breakfast with Santa from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Village Hall, 211 Sinclair Ave.

There will be refreshments, doughnuts, and a goody bag for children from Santa.

For more information, contact Wanda Holmes at (618) 254-2086.

