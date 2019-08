The South Roxana village yard sale will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Participants can sign up at the village water office if they wish their address to be on a yard sale flier.

The South Roxana Fire Department will have barbecue for sale at the firehouse.

Anyone with questions can contact Village Clerk Wanda Holmes at (618) 254-1166.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter